|
|
Robert "Kipp"
Greggory Knippers
1968-2019
Biloxi
On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Robert "Kipp" Greggory Knippers, age 51, of Biloxi, passed away doing what he loved, cooking for other people.
Kipp was born on August 10, 1968 in Magnolia, MS. He attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College where he earned an associate's degree in Radio and Journalism. He supported many organizations such as St. Jude's Research Hospital, Make A Wish Foundation, Making Strides and Real Men Wear Pink.
Kipp began his career with his passion for the radio industry in 1987 while he was in college. He was heard statewide on the Gallo and J.T. shows on SuperTalk Mississippi and was the Program Director and Station Manager for WOSM. He spent a total of 31 wonderful years in radio industry.
During his spare time, Kipp enjoyed cooking, coaching soccer, watching the Saints, enjoying a cigar on the deck and eating bacon.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jo Knippers; children, Stormi and India Knippers; parents, Robert and Narine Knippers; and sister, Dawne Knippers Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
We would like to ask that all visitors wear their favorite Saints or LSU attire.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to his Real Men Wear Pink campaign.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019