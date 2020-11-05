1/1
Kirstie Mallette
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kirstie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kirstie Lane Mallette

1990 ~ 2020

Vancleave

Kirstie Lane Mallette, 29, of Vancleave, MS, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Vancleave.

Kirstie was born November 29, 1990 in Pascagoula, MS. She attended Vancleave High School. Anyone who knew Kirstie, knew she loved God and spending time with her family and friends. She lived with cancer for 4,183 days and those days were long, hard and special. Every day she said, "I am not giving up". Kirstie will live in the hearts of many forever.

Kirstie is survived by her daughter, MaKayla Thornton; her father and stepmother, Frank and Tamar Mallette; her mother, Casie Mallette; her sister, Paige Mallette; and her brother, Kamryn Mallette.

Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. A private burial will be held on Saturday in Vancleave, MS.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 5, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved