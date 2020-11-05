Kirstie Lane Mallette
1990 ~ 2020
Vancleave
Kirstie Lane Mallette, 29, of Vancleave, MS, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 surrounded by family at her home in Vancleave.
Kirstie was born November 29, 1990 in Pascagoula, MS. She attended Vancleave High School. Anyone who knew Kirstie, knew she loved God and spending time with her family and friends. She lived with cancer for 4,183 days and those days were long, hard and special. Every day she said, "I am not giving up". Kirstie will live in the hearts of many forever.
Kirstie is survived by her daughter, MaKayla Thornton; her father and stepmother, Frank and Tamar Mallette; her mother, Casie Mallette; her sister, Paige Mallette; and her brother, Kamryn Mallette.
Funeral Services will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Porter Avenue in Ocean Springs on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Friends may visit from 1:00 pm until service time. A private burial will be held on Saturday in Vancleave, MS.
