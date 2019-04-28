Kristine Miller King



March 15, 1953 – April 16, 2019



Madison, AL.



Kristine Miller King died on April 16, 2019, peacefully with her loving family at her bedside after a long illness. She possessed a strong Christian faith and was a devoted wife, mother, and friend to many.



Kris was born on March 15, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education and an endorsement in secondary social studies from Purdue University where she met her husband, Richard Norwood King. The two were married in 1975 and lived in many different cities around the country as Dick pursued his U.S. Navy career. They moved to Gautier, Mississippi, in 1984 where she pursued a teaching career, substituting at first, and committing to full-time in 1990. She started with kindergarten and moved up through the grades eventually at the high school level in social studies and American history and was a department chair. Kris was passionate about her kids and their education. Upon their retirements, she and Dick moved to Madison, Alabama to be near family.



Kris had a long history of service to her church. She came from a Presbyterian family and was an elder and choir member at Gautier Presbyterian Church. Later she began attending and eventually became the choir director of Gautier United Methodist Church. After moving to Madison, she attended Trinity Baptist Church where she loved singing with the choir and the women's group, Heart of Praise.



Kris was a devoted member of the P.E.O. sisterhood for 44 years. She generously supported and strongly believed in its philanthropies to help women achieve their educational goals. She held several offices in chapters wherever she moved and had the opportunity to call home.



Kris was an accomplished horseperson, having ponies as a youth and later in Mississippi, learning and competing at a high level of proficiency in an equestrian event known as "Reining". She raised several horses herself and participated in their training. She was so proud of the various ribbons, belt buckles, and trophies that were earned through her hard work and persistence.



Another of Kris's passions was quilting. She planned, cut, stitched, quilted, and finished literally hundreds of quilts including those of a spiritual nature known as "Prayer Quilts" that had knots in them which were prayed over by friends and relatives of the recipients.



She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Richard Norwood King; sons, Christopher Norwood King (Mercy) of Centerville, TN, and Richard Paul King (Jessica) of Madison, AL; 10 living grandchildren; brother, Richard John Miller of Indianapolis, IN, and his two daughters. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Norman Miller, her mother, Fredrica Tubbs Miller, and a grandson, Joseph Baxter King.



Services will be at Trinity Baptist Church, 1088 Hughes Road, Madison, AL, 35758, on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 AM for visitation and 11:00 AM for the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, Family Spiritual Formation Fund. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary