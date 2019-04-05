Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Living Waters Church
19028 Saucier Lizana Road
Saucier, MS
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Living Waters Church
19028 Saucier Lizana Road
Saucier, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LaCheryl Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaCheryl Smith


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaCheryl Smith Obituary
LaCheryl "Sherri" Smith

1943 ~ 2019

Gulfport

LaCheryl "Sherri" Smith, age 75, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.

Sherri will be remembered as an awesome mother, friend, and wife. She was a beloved nurse and enjoyed the field of Psychology and helping people. She worked diligently, alongside Tipper Gore, helping the mentally challenged in Mississippi. She was a friend to everybody she met and served as the Minister of Music at Living Waters Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Colan and LaVerne Loeffler.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Alan G. Smith; children, Tammi Necaise (Woody) of Ocean Springs, Danny Puffer (Teresa) of Louisiana, Brandie Blackwell (Alton) of Gulfport, Laura Puffer (George) of Gulfport, Nicholas Puffer (Rachel) of Gulfport, Brittany Smith Combs (David) of Mobile, AL, Joshua Smith (Diana) of Gulfport, and Mikah Smith of Gulfport, MS; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Living Waters Church, 19028 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574 from Noon until 3:00 pm. Services will follow at 3:00 pm.

Memorials may be made to Living Waters Church.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamly.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.