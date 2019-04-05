LaCheryl "Sherri" Smith



1943 ~ 2019



Gulfport



LaCheryl "Sherri" Smith, age 75, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.



Sherri will be remembered as an awesome mother, friend, and wife. She was a beloved nurse and enjoyed the field of Psychology and helping people. She worked diligently, alongside Tipper Gore, helping the mentally challenged in Mississippi. She was a friend to everybody she met and served as the Minister of Music at Living Waters Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John Colan and LaVerne Loeffler.



She is survived by her husband, Pastor Alan G. Smith; children, Tammi Necaise (Woody) of Ocean Springs, Danny Puffer (Teresa) of Louisiana, Brandie Blackwell (Alton) of Gulfport, Laura Puffer (George) of Gulfport, Nicholas Puffer (Rachel) of Gulfport, Brittany Smith Combs (David) of Mobile, AL, Joshua Smith (Diana) of Gulfport, and Mikah Smith of Gulfport, MS; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Living Waters Church, 19028 Saucier Lizana Road, Saucier, MS 39574 from Noon until 3:00 pm. Services will follow at 3:00 pm.



Memorials may be made to Living Waters Church.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES, Gulfport, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamly.com . Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2019