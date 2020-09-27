Lady Rachel Peeler Dodge



March 6, 1935 – September 21, 2020



Charlottesville



Lady Rachel Peeler Dodge, most recently of Charlottesville, VA, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Dr. Richard Ashworth Parker, of San Diego, CA; her sister, Zona Ashworth Peeler of Jackson, MS and her parents, Hugh Elmo Peeler and Josephine Ashworth Peeler Barber, both of Kosciusko, MS. Lady will be remembered for her generous and giving spirit, her love for her family, music, travel, singing in the church choir, and, especially, her love of life.



Lady Dodge was born in Kosciusko, MS and graduated early with a degree in Journalism from the University of Mississippi where she was active in the Chi Omega Sorority. With her dynamic mind, she began competing in Bridge Tournaments alongside her father at the age of 15 and played both the piano and the pipe organ at her church.



Lady lived in Los Angeles, CA for over twenty-five years, where she was an active member of the Bel-Air Garden Club and The Colleagues and was a founding member of the Daughters of Charity, St. Vincent's Hospital. After raising her two children, Lady decided to focus her mind on public service and was appointed by President Ronald Regan to serve on the White House Conference for a Drug-Free America where she was bestowed the title "The Honorable". She then proceeded to proudly serve on the Architectural Sub-Committee of the Statue of Liberty Centennial Commission and was appointed by President George Herbert Walker Bush to the Kennedy Center's President's Advisory Committee of the Arts.



Lady's true passions were music and golf. On any given day, you could find her happily joining in wherever there was music playing. Lady is one of few golfers who, in 1981, obtained a hole-in-one at Bel Air Country Club's notorious hole #10 which is "over the gorge". She was forever proud of that accomplishment.



Lady's family would like to thank everyone at Legacy Hospice who took such loving care of her and helped make her final years more comfortable. They would also like to thank the loving and patient caregivers at both The Heritage Inn and Charlottesville Health and Rehabilitation as well as the special care provided by Anderson Funeral Home. A most heartfelt and loving thanks to Lady's special "Angel on Earth" caregiver, Mercy Wamaitha. Words alone cannot express our gratitude.



Lady leaves behind her cousin and best friend, Sheila Sanders of Jackson, MS; cousins, Nancy Peacock Geyer of Houston, TX and Frances Peacock Ramsey of Jackson, MS; a brother, Hugh Elmo Peeler, Jr. of Los Angeles, CA; and her loving daughter, Lady Josephine Parker Keller, her husband Karl Keller and their children, Katherine Rachel Keller, William Richard Keller, Christopher Karl Keller and Jonathan David Keller of Crozet, VA. Lady loved her grandchildren with an enormous and generous heart as their "Granny".



The family will plan a Celebration of Life and internment, at a future date, which will take place in Kosciusko, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, the family would like for everyone to give their loved ones as much love and hugs as possible during these challenging times.





