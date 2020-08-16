Mrs. Lajuan Webb Fowler
1942-2020
Ocean Springs, MS
Mrs. Lajuan Webb Fowler, age 78, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Mrs. Fowler was the wife of the late Thomas Fowler; loving mother of Stanley (Mailene) Fowler, Scott (Debbie) Fowler; daughter of the late Elvin and Christine Webb; beloved sister of Judy (late Donald) Meyers, Kathy (Honorable Michael) Randolph, Nell (JD) Reeves, and Tim (Jan) Webb; also she is survived by six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM