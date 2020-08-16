1/1
Lajuan Webb Fowler
1942 - 2020
Mrs. Lajuan Webb Fowler

1942-2020

Ocean Springs, MS

Mrs. Lajuan Webb Fowler, age 78, of Ocean Springs, MS passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

Mrs. Fowler was the wife of the late Thomas Fowler; loving mother of Stanley (Mailene) Fowler, Scott (Debbie) Fowler; daughter of the late Elvin and Christine Webb; beloved sister of Judy (late Donald) Meyers, Kathy (Honorable Michael) Randolph, Nell (JD) Reeves, and Tim (Jan) Webb; also she is survived by six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
August 16, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
