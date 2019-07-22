Home

Lance Shelton Hagin

June 4, 1983 - July 6, 2019

Saucier, MS

Lance Shelton Hagin, 36, of Saucier, MS went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019. He graduated from Gulfport, MS Job Corps, and attended Ohio State University. He worked as an office manager and later as a subcontractor. He devoted time daily to his bible and enjoyed Louis L 'Amour novels.

Lance is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ezra Hagin, Doris Hagin Ivy, and Robert Shelton Turner. Lance is survived by his father, Narvel (Amanda) Hagin, his mother, Yvonne Turner (Cody) White, his brother and sister, Stephen M. Hagin, and Christie Huber, and his beloved grandmother, Margarette Turner, also his nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 22, 2019
