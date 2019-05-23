|
|
Lanny David Landrum
1948-2019
Biloxi, MS
Lanny David Landrum, 71 of Biloxi passed away on Sunday, May 19,2019 in Gulfport. Lanny was born February 10, 1948 in Dallas Texas.
He is predeceased in death by his parents, F. G. Landrum and Orene V. Landrum; his sister, Eileen Rubio; and his grandson, Adam Ross Dorman.
Lanny is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy Carama Landrum; his daughter, Katherine (Lanyce) Suddeth; his granddaughter, Tara Shay Dorman; his brother, Michael V. Landrum; and his beloved pet, Nikki.
The family would like to give special thanks to Ron Edwards, Katherine Middleton, Father Dennis Carver and Father John Vgochukwn.
The graveside service will be on Saturday, May 25, 2019, 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery. BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 23, 2019