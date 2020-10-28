1/1
Lanny Hill
1954 - 2020
Lanny L. Hill, Sr.

Jan. 16, 1954 - Oct. 23, 2020

Vancleave, MS

Lanny L. Hill, Sr., of St. Martin passed into his eternal reward on October 23, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

Lanny was born and raised in Biloxi, and he loved shrimping and hunting. In thanks for his aid in the cleanup and restoration of the coast after multiple hurricanes, he was given several certificates of appreciation from the city of Biloxi.

Lanny was preceded in death by his parents, David and Matilda Hill of Biloxi, brothers; Henry Hill of Vancleave, Turner Hill of George County, and August Hill of Ocean Springs, and sisters; Matilda Rogers of South Carolina, Mae Theriot of Ocean Springs, and Connie Guagliardo of Morgan City, LA.

Survivors include his wife Romeena Pelfrey Hill, sons; Lanny (Kristy) Hill, Jr., and Casey Hill, daughter; Nanda (David) Gardache, brother; Fred Hill of St. Martin, sisters; Linda Mathieu of Biloxi and Shirley Gilbert of St. Martin, 8 grandchildren; Briar, Caden, Colton, Daxon, Jace, Ryker, Zander, and Paisley, 2 step-grandchildren; Drew and Shelby, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services is honored to serve the Hill Family.


Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
