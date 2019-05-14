Larry C. Bond



July 12, 1950 ~ May 11, 2019



Saucier, MS



Mr. Larry C. Bond, 68 of Saucier, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning at his home, surrounded by those he loved dearly. Larry was born July 12, 1950 in Gulfport, the son of Vardaman (Vaud) & Ella Mae (Scarborough) Bond. He grew up a country gentleman in South MS, on a small family farm. As a teenager, he was smitten by Carolyn Jean Parker, and the two were married August 9, 1969. They made their home in Saucier, and spent their lives there farming, raising cattle and soybeans. Larry, or "Chubby" as he was known by so many, also worked as a grounds keeper at Windance Golf Course for many years. He was a jovial, funny man that enjoyed a good prank as much as anyone. Chubby never met a stranger and always had a smile on his face no matter what. A born-again Christian, he looked forward to "going home to be with the Lord". Chubby is home now, and will be sadly missed, yet fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded by his parents, Vaud & Ella Mae Bond. Left to cherish his memories are: his loving wife and companion of 49 years, Carolyn; their only son, Larry (Brenda) Bond; his sisters, Jean (Kermit) Rouse, Jr. and Glenda Ladner; nieces Cindy (Jimmie) Hahn and Jennifer (Casey) Weems; nephews Billy Rouse and Christopher (Tammy) Ladner; his granddaughter, Blair Echols, along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday morning, May 15th beginning at 11:00 AM, in the sanctuary of Saucier Holiness Church. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM, with interment to follow at Saucier Community Cemetery. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Bond family, and asks that everyone keep Ms. Carolyn and all of them in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time. Sign the online guest registry and share memories at www.trinityfunerals.net. Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2019