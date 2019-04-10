SSgt. Larry Dale Bryant, USAF Retired



1947 ~ 2019



Gulfport



SSgt. Larry Dale Bryant, USAF Retired, age 72, passed away on April 2, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. He was born in Biloxi, MS to Lawrence Warren Bryant and Winona Walker Bryant, grew up in Long Beach, and was a current resident of Gulfport.



He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1965 to 1971 in which he served in the Vietnam War. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1979 and retired in 1985.



He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Lawrence Warren Bryant.



He is survived by two daughters, Robin Cottle of Las Vegas, NV and Dixie "Lori" Chadwick; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; three brothers, T. Bubba Bechtol, Henry Lee Bryant, Charles Bryant; one sister, Dixie Smith; and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to at or the Salvation Army at give.salvationarmyusa.org Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary