Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Larry Burnette


1945 - 2020
Larry Burnette Obituary
Larry Thomas Burnette

1945-2020

Gulfport

Larry Thomas Burnette, age 74, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 in Gulfport.

He was a native of Ashville, N.C. and was a current resident of Gulfport. Larry was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the United States Navy. He was retired from the Biloxi VA and worked for Harrison County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Service Officer for state and National American Legion, and Member of American Legion Joe Graham Post 119. He enjoyed singing and will be greatly missed by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Lewis Burnette and Anna Laura Grace Burnette; sister, Barbara Slania; brother, Pete Clontz; and a brother-in-law, Kelly McCoy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Tracie Ann Burnette; his children, Kimberly Lesso, Daina Bright, Randall Atchison (Margaret), Alicia Gibb, and Lyndsay Burnette; sister, Billie Louise McCoy; brother, Bill Burnette (Jeanie); and his grandchildren, Jessica, Jaxon, Bryce, Chloe, Lilly, Scarlet, and Beaux.

Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, a memorial service is tentatively scheduled for 2:00PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. Please continue to check www.riemannfamily.com for updates.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
