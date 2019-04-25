Larry L. Creel



1935 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. Larry L. Creel, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



Mr. Creel was born in Biloxi on March 28, 1935. He and his family resided in Ocean Springs for 56 years. He worked with his brothers on the shrimp boats and spent several years working for Dantzler Tug Boats out of Pascagoula. He began work for Western Geophysical in the 1960's until he retired in 1996.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Margaret Louis Creel, son, Michael Wayne Creel, father, Theodore (Tody) Creel, mother, Katie Ellis Creel, sister, Lurline Little and brothers, Teddy Creel, Norman "Blackie" Creel and Elwood Creel.



Survivors include his daughter, Sylvia Creel (JoAnne) sons, Doug Creel (Toni), Lance Creel (Lynn) and Theodore "Tody" Creel (Tracey), grandkids, Adam Creel (Natashia), Christy Goble, "Goobie" Goble (Hollie), Derek Creel, Jeffery Creel, Clifton Creel, Sunny Creel Caldwell (Will)and Levi Creel, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27, from 10 am ~ 11am, with an 11am Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park.



Many thanks and love to our dear friend, Carla Hartman. She remained as a pillar of strength, providing care and comfort to our father and to the family. Also thank you to Saad's Hospice and staff.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 25, 2019