Larry Allen Drawdy, Jr.
April 26, 1967 ~ September 24, 2020
Biloxi
Allen Drawdy, age 53, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 24, 2020. He was the beloved son of Dr. Larry, Sr. and Kathleen Drawdy.
Allen was a graduate of Biloxi High School where he was on the 1984 championship football team as the tight end. He lived most of his life in Biloxi, his beloved city that he called home. His passion for art was shown in most of his career as an airbrush artist, most recently at Sharkheads in Biloxi, MS. He also recently expanded into fine arts.
Allen cared deeply for his fellow man and would go out of his way to help others in need. He left this world too soon but will always be deeply missed by those who loved him, including the family that survives him; parents Dr. Larry Drawdy and Kathleen Drawdy; brother, Brent (Gaye) Drawdy; daughter, Devin Drawdy; Angel Crawford (the love of his life); aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 675 Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 12:00 PM. Friends may visit from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. A private interment with family will be held after the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations be made to the Gulf Coast Rescue Mission, 2750 Mission Lane, Biloxi, MS 39531; or to Parkway Baptist Church Building Fund, 17284 Highway 67, Biloxi, MS 39532
Masks are required to be worn inside of the Funeral Home.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM