Larry Evans


1947 - 2019
Larry A. Evans Sr.

August 12, 1947- October 23, 2019

St. Martin

Larry retired from Hancock Bank in Gulfport, Ms.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wilfred and Dorothy Evans, brothers Wilfred (Pug), Jack and Steve Evans, sister Sally Weaver and son Larry A. Evans Jr.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Evans, son Jeff (Beth) Sidoti, daughters Jennifer (Tony) Guyot, Tina (Chadd) Smith, two brothers Chuck and Jerry Evans, two sisters Susie King and Della Walker and 8 grandchildren he loved and adored.

A private service will be held.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 27, 2019
