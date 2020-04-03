|
Larry E. Higginbotham
Janice
Mr. Larry E. Higginbotham, 79, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28th, 2020 in Janice, MS after a nearly five year battle with cancer. He was born 2 Aug 1940 in Biloxi, MS. He was a devoted Catholic and attended St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Wiggins, MS.
Words cannot adequately begin to describe him. He was a business owner, a founding member of the West Jackson County Volunteer Fire Dept., a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid Civil War re-enactor with the 3rd Mississippi Infantry Regiment, he was a classic car collector, he loved to do wood working and could create works of beauty from seemingly scraps, he rarely met a stranger and yet he claimed to be immensely shy. He was a jokester and loved to laugh. He was truly a man of character and was a character. Mostly though he was a good man, the likes of which are rarely seen.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Higginbotham, his parents, Percy and Marie Louise Higginbotham, his brother, Randall L. Higginbotham, and his son, Larry L. Higginbotham.
He is survived by his son, Terry (Amanda) Higginbotham, Encinitas, CA and his stepdaughter Elizabeth C. Petitfils, Janice MS, his granddaughters Emily, Sarah, and Madison Higginbotham, his grandsons Maxwell and Mason Higginbotham, and his step grandson John (Jillian) Petitfils. He is also survived by his ex-wife Patricia Higginbotham, Ocean Springs, MS
A memorial service will be held at an appropriate time later.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 3, 2020