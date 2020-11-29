Larry John Gonsoulin
November 25, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Larry John Gonsoulin, age 76, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Larry was born on August 5, 1944 in Biloxi, MS. He retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding as a General Superintendent and later on in life, went back to work at Lowe's, where he retired from managing the lumber department. Larry was a very devout Catholic and he loved his faith, especially his parish, Our Lady of Fatima. He was a member of the St. Vincent De Paul Society and volunteered with their bereavement ministry. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Larry was an avid animal lover and fed many stray animals in the neighborhood, including his love for feeding the birds. He loved being outdoors doing various yardwork. He spent the rest of his time with his beloved wife. He deeply loved his family and his many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Leila Gonsoulin; his brother, Bobby Gonsoulin; and sisters, Olga Lopresti and Irene Strawn.
Larry leaves behind his best friend and loving wife of 55 years, Susie Gonsoulin; two children: Lanny (Leah) Gonsoulin and Jolynn (Frank) Coiro; four grandchildren: Connor Coiro, Abbie Coiro, Raven Gonsoulin, and Bridgette Stampley; three great grandchildren: Grayson, Madden and Maxwell Stampley; sisters: Lorraine Guffey, Betty Rhodes and Shirley Willis; brother: Ronnie Gonsoulin; two Maltese dogs: Breezy and Muffin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Friends are invited to visit one-hour prior. Burial will follow in Biloxi City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, he wanted donations to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Our Lady of Fatima.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gonsoulin family. View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com