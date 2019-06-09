Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Jacob's Well Baptist Church Pass Christian , MS View Map Resources More Obituaries for Larry Wolf Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Keith Wolf

Larry Keith Wolf passed from this earthly life to be with God on Tuesday, June 5 at the age of 73. Larry was born in Wichita, Ks. After graduating from University of South Florida, he and his family were involved in Real Estate Advertising.



He was employed by the Fort Worth Star Telegram and moved to Mississippi to take the position of Classified Advertising Mgr. with Sun Herald.



After retiring, he started a new career with Health Markets helping people with their insurance needs



Larry was an avid reader and he loved to play golf and travel.



He is survived by his wife Jan, son Laurence Wolf, and cousins in Colorado and Kansas.



The celebration of his life will be Monday, June 10 at 11:00am at Jacob's Well Baptist Church in Pass Christian. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given to Jacob's Well for missions ministries. Published in The Sun Herald on June 9, 2019