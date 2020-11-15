Larry Luther Pruitt



March 31, 1937-November 10, 2020



Long Beach, MS



Larry Luther Pruitt, 83, passed away on November 10, 2020, after 3 hard weeks with Covid-19. His loving wife, Camille Patricia (Pat) Pruitt, son Michael (Mike) Pruitt, daughter Laurie Pruitt Lovely, and son-in-law Michael (Mick) Lovely were at his side as he passed.



Larry was a 22-year veteran of the US Air Force, and served in the Vietnam War. He completed his college studies during his Air Force career, and then served at the Long Beach Post Office for 20 years.



Larry will best be remembered by his grandchildren Caroline and Lucy Pruitt, daughter-in-law Cara Pruitt, and grandchildren Jonathan, Mary Camille, Julia, and Anna Lovely for his cheerful whistling, his ability to whip up enough cheese toast to feed a small army, and his quick mind during the cutthroat penny poker games at the annual multi-family trip to Orange Beach, AL. Mike and Laurie sadly never learned to fix anything themselves until their adulthood, because Larry could fix anything at any time (though plumbing work was not a favorite). However, they remain grateful for their love of old-time country music that was born of listening to Larry's sweet and mellow singing throughout the house. Larry also helped furnish their homes with his many exquisitely crafted woodworking pieces, including a cradle in which all 6 grandchildren were rocked to sleep.



Larry grew up on a farm in South Carolina with 5 brothers and sisters, including his only surviving sibling, sister Bertha Ellen. He met wife Pat when he was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base and was visiting a friend who lived next door to Pat. When Pat had trouble backing out her car, which was parked between two trees, Larry came to the rescue, and a romance resulting in a 62-year marriage was born. Though Larry did serve in foreign countries such as Vietnam, Japan, and Korea, his favorite foreign assignments were in England and Italy, with his young family.



In his later years, Larry was happy to say hello to the many faces that were familiar to him from his time at the Post Office, and many trips around town were prolonged by his inability to pass by a cute baby or toddler without stopping to talk with tot and parent.



Because of current Covid restrictions, the family plans a small military service at the Biloxi VA, followed by a celebration of life once it is safe to gather.





