Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Southern Memorial Park
1936 - 2020
Laura Ann Creel Obituary
Laura Ann DeGeorge Creel

1936 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Laura Ann DeGeorge Creel, 83, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Ocean Springs.

Mrs. Creel was born July 29, 1936 in Biloxi, MS. She attended Sacred Heart Girls High School and was a hairdresser.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Creel, Sr.; her parents, Paul "Mutt" DeGeorge and Frances Runfalo DeGeorge; and her siblings, Kay Frances Gennarelli, Carol Sue Gabrich and Larry "Sonny" DeGeorge.

Mrs. Creel's survivors include her children, Georgia (Ricky) Conerly, Ronda Swetman, Jeanie Creel, George E. Creel, Jr., Cherie (Tim) Williams, Lorna Cole (Joey Plylar) and Carol (Randall) Broussard; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Gary (Diane) DeGeorge.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Mrs. Creel's memory to Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 803 Division Street Biloxi, MS 39530 or to Blessed Seelos Catholic Church, 360 Lameuse Street, Biloxi, MS 39530.

A Graveside Service will be held at Southern Memorial Park on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Due to current events we will be doing a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2020
