Laura Ann DeGeorge Creel
1936 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Laura Ann DeGeorge Creel, 83, of Biloxi, MS passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Ocean Springs.
Mrs. Creel was born July 29, 1936 in Biloxi, MS. She attended Sacred Heart Girls High School and was a hairdresser.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George E. Creel, Sr.; her parents, Paul "Mutt" DeGeorge and Frances Runfalo DeGeorge; and her siblings, Kay Frances Gennarelli, Carol Sue Gabrich and Larry "Sonny" DeGeorge.
Mrs. Creel's survivors include her children, Georgia (Ricky) Conerly, Ronda Swetman, Jeanie Creel, George E. Creel, Jr., Cherie (Tim) Williams, Lorna Cole (Joey Plylar) and Carol (Randall) Broussard; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Gary (Diane) DeGeorge.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made in Mrs. Creel's memory to Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 803 Division Street Biloxi, MS 39530 or to Blessed Seelos Catholic Church, 360 Lameuse Street, Biloxi, MS 39530.
A Graveside Service will be held at Southern Memorial Park on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Due to current events we will be doing a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 22, 2020