Laura Ann Ziegler
1956 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Laura Hennlein Ziegler, age 63, of Gulfport, MS passed away peacefully March 22, 2020, after her long battle with cancer. She fought this battle fiercely for over a year.
Laura was born in Denver, Colorad, where she married her husband, Bill Ziegler, at her family church in 1975. She was a retired teacher/library assistant, a job she loved, in Harrison County Schools.
Laura was an avid motorcycle rider on her CanAm Spyder. She and her husband took many trips on their motorcycles. But her favorite thing was her grandchildren who she loved more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vern; and her sister, Suzy.
Laura is survived by her mother, Judy Hennlein; her daughters, Carrie Bartlett (David) and Katie Ziegler (Brian); her five grandchildren, Tristen, Ian, David William, Emma, and Zakk; her brother, David; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX.
At this time, because of COVID-19, services are not planned. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 25, 2020