Capt. Laurance Charles "Larry" Cunningham, USAF, Ret.



1923-2019



Gulfport



Capt. Laurance "Larry" Charles Cunningham, USAF, Ret. , age 96, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2019, in Gulfport.



Mr. Cunningham was a World War II United States Navy pilot and retired from the United States Air Force. He served for many years on the Gulf Coast Symphony Guild and was also a member of The Daedalians, a premier fraternity of military aviators.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Charles Cunningham and Lillian Burt Cunningham; and his sister, Marjorie.



He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Lacy Cunningham of Gulfport; daughter, Linda Kurtzberg (Alan) of Westminster, CO; son, Charles "Chuck" Clyde Cunningham of Gulfport; three grandchildren, Alan Kurtzberg, Rachel Lacy Kurtzberg, and Eric Daniel Kurtzberg; and two great-grandchildren, Alan Kurtzberg, III and Kenzie Annabelle Kurtzberg.



A visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 5005 Lawson Ave, Gulfport. A funeral will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Gulfport. A burial will follow the service at Long Beach City Cemetery.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be sent to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 5005 Lawson Ave, Gulfport, MS 39507.



Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com