Laverne Kahl
1940 - 2020
Laverne Spiers Kahl

June 1, 1940-July 9,2020

Ramsey Springs,MS

Mrs. Laverne Spiers Kahl died on July 9, 2020, in Gulfport, MS. She was born on June 1, 1940, in McNeil, MS to the late Melvin Spiers and Pearl Raley. Mrs. Kahl was a long-time resident of the Ramsey Springs Community and was a tax professional for 30 years at H&R Block before retiring this year.

She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always willing to travel anywhere at any time but trips to the Smokey Mountains were her favorite. Mrs. Kahl loved big. If she loved you, you knew it and if she didn't like you, she was sure to let you know.

Aside from her parents, Mrs. Kahl is preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis and Dwight Spiers; and two grandchildren, Douglas and Mattie Kahl.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob Kahl; her children, Doug (Alisha) Kahl of Perkinston, Don Kahl of Latimer, Byron (Cile) Kahl of Woolmarket, and Connie (AJ) Adamo of Latimer; her grandchildren, Courtney(Wesley) Payne, Colby (Kim) Kahl, Jayda Kahl, Hunter Kahl, Rachel Hart, Jason Kahl, Leah Ward, Michele Kahl, Sydney Kahl, Corey Adamo, and Drew Adamo; 14 Great-Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at Kahl Cemetery on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 AM. Moore Funeral Service was in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kahl Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
805 Hardy
Hattiesburg, MS 39401
(601) 544-2141
