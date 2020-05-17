Lawrence LeRoy Hobbs
1984 - 2020
Gulfport
Lawrence L. Hobbs, age 36, unexpectedly passed away on April 30, 2020. Lawrence will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Tuti Hobbs Smith and his many friends and family members. Lawrence was born in Gulfport, MS., on February 16, 1984 to LeRoy Hobbs and Tuti Michel Hobbs. Lawrence graduated from Harrison Central High School in 2003 and resided in Gulfport.
All those who knew Lawrence, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Lawrence was smart, kind, sweet and a loving young man who faced adversities in life with courage, grace and a wonderful sense of humor. What a sense of humor he had! He called his jokes, his tumor humor. Lawrence never met a person or a joke he didn't like. He loved telling jokes, making people laugh and listening to his joke machine. He was a "Joke Master" for sure. When Lawrence gets to the Pearly Gates, he will say to St. Peter, "Knock, Knock – it's Lawrence – I have a joke for you!"
Lawrence loved his Scooby-Doo cartoons, building model cars, monster trucks, drawing and listening to music. Probably his most favorite thing to do was eating his mom's meatballs and spaghetti and his chocolate-on-chocolate cake, which was a must on his birthday. Lawrence loved animals, especially his dog, Pistol, and being at the camp on the river. Lawrence would always say, "Mom, I'm hungry", and she would say, "I know, your eyes are open"!
Lawrence was predeceased by his father, Howard LeRoy Hobbs, Sr., and his loving step-dad Louis W. Smith; and his maternal grandparents, S. Carlo Michel, Sr., and Loretta "Grammy" Satterlee Michel Mary.
Lawrence is survived and will be deeply missed everyday by his loving and devoted mom, Tuti Smith; his step-grandfather, Paul E. Mary, III; his aunts, Lynda Wood and Mary Ann Dougharty; uncles, Michael (Ann) Michel; Gregory Michel; Cokey (Ruth) Michel, and his step-sister, Karen Smith. Lawrence is also survived by his half-brother, Howie (Jamie) Hobbs; and half-sister Nina (Ken) Rosskopf; and close cousins, Kimberly (Jerry) Lott, along with his many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
We love and miss you so much, our dear little angel Lawrence, our lives will never be the same without you. You are very special to us and will remain so in our hearts forever.
A private celebration-of-life service will be held for Lawrence. Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on O'Neal Road in Gulfport is honored to serve the family. Please view and sign the online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM.
1984 - 2020
Gulfport
Lawrence L. Hobbs, age 36, unexpectedly passed away on April 30, 2020. Lawrence will be lovingly remembered by his mother, Tuti Hobbs Smith and his many friends and family members. Lawrence was born in Gulfport, MS., on February 16, 1984 to LeRoy Hobbs and Tuti Michel Hobbs. Lawrence graduated from Harrison Central High School in 2003 and resided in Gulfport.
All those who knew Lawrence, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives. Lawrence was smart, kind, sweet and a loving young man who faced adversities in life with courage, grace and a wonderful sense of humor. What a sense of humor he had! He called his jokes, his tumor humor. Lawrence never met a person or a joke he didn't like. He loved telling jokes, making people laugh and listening to his joke machine. He was a "Joke Master" for sure. When Lawrence gets to the Pearly Gates, he will say to St. Peter, "Knock, Knock – it's Lawrence – I have a joke for you!"
Lawrence loved his Scooby-Doo cartoons, building model cars, monster trucks, drawing and listening to music. Probably his most favorite thing to do was eating his mom's meatballs and spaghetti and his chocolate-on-chocolate cake, which was a must on his birthday. Lawrence loved animals, especially his dog, Pistol, and being at the camp on the river. Lawrence would always say, "Mom, I'm hungry", and she would say, "I know, your eyes are open"!
Lawrence was predeceased by his father, Howard LeRoy Hobbs, Sr., and his loving step-dad Louis W. Smith; and his maternal grandparents, S. Carlo Michel, Sr., and Loretta "Grammy" Satterlee Michel Mary.
Lawrence is survived and will be deeply missed everyday by his loving and devoted mom, Tuti Smith; his step-grandfather, Paul E. Mary, III; his aunts, Lynda Wood and Mary Ann Dougharty; uncles, Michael (Ann) Michel; Gregory Michel; Cokey (Ruth) Michel, and his step-sister, Karen Smith. Lawrence is also survived by his half-brother, Howie (Jamie) Hobbs; and half-sister Nina (Ken) Rosskopf; and close cousins, Kimberly (Jerry) Lott, along with his many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
We love and miss you so much, our dear little angel Lawrence, our lives will never be the same without you. You are very special to us and will remain so in our hearts forever.
A private celebration-of-life service will be held for Lawrence. Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home on O'Neal Road in Gulfport is honored to serve the family. Please view and sign the online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.