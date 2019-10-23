|
Lawrence Edward "Ed" Jermyn
1941 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Lawrence Edward Jermyn, born February 21, 1941, passed away quietly in his home October 9, 2019 after successfully fighting Multiple Sclerosis for more than 50 years. In these last years, he was aided greatly by his wife, Pat, and her brother, Danny.
Ed was many things to many people. He was a husband to Patricia Irvin Jermyn, dad to Amanda Jermyn (Allen) Rhymer, Pawpaw to Logan Rhymer (David) Odom and Laramy Rhymer (Tyler) Bilter, and a Great Grandad to Camille Rivers Odom. He was Uncle Ed to his and Pat's large extended family, and a brother to Dale (Marcia) Jermyn and Jim (Dottie) Jermyn. Friends of Ed remember him as "Easy" Ed. He always knew how to have fun and rarely complained about anything. Ed knew where every blue plate diner in south Mississippi was, and he always celebrated five o'clock in style.
Ed graduated from Gulfport High School. He was incredibly smart and turned down a scholarship to M.I.T. to attend Ole Miss. While there, he was very active in the fraternity life. We've heard stories of a pink hearse that was his favorite ride around campus. Ed left Ole Miss, made a stop at Southern Miss and landed in New Orleans for a few years before returning to Gulfport.
Ed had many talents. He was a gifted land surveyor for many years on the coast. He was an avid yachtsman as well, sailing frequently both competitively and for pleasure. For many years he was part of a racing team that sailed to Isla Mujeres and Cuba. He was a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club and later acted as a harbor master. Ed was also a certified snow ski instructor taking several trips a year with friends and family to ski in the Rockies. After retiring, he would work occasionally as a substitute teacher to keep busy. Even when his physical limitations should have kept him down, Ed refused to give up. He might have trouble walking, but he could always drive to his favorite watering hole for a cold one.
The family will be holding visitation for family and friends at Bradford O'Keefe in Gulfport, 1726 15th St., on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 am. A brief service will follow at 11. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org) and/or St. Vincent DePaul (svdpusa.)
