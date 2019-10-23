The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Jermyn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Jermyn


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Jermyn Obituary
Lawrence Edward "Ed" Jermyn

1941 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Lawrence Edward Jermyn, born February 21, 1941, passed away quietly in his home October 9, 2019 after successfully fighting Multiple Sclerosis for more than 50 years. In these last years, he was aided greatly by his wife, Pat, and her brother, Danny.

Ed was many things to many people. He was a husband to Patricia Irvin Jermyn, dad to Amanda Jermyn (Allen) Rhymer, Pawpaw to Logan Rhymer (David) Odom and Laramy Rhymer (Tyler) Bilter, and a Great Grandad to Camille Rivers Odom. He was Uncle Ed to his and Pat's large extended family, and a brother to Dale (Marcia) Jermyn and Jim (Dottie) Jermyn. Friends of Ed remember him as "Easy" Ed. He always knew how to have fun and rarely complained about anything. Ed knew where every blue plate diner in south Mississippi was, and he always celebrated five o'clock in style.

Ed graduated from Gulfport High School. He was incredibly smart and turned down a scholarship to M.I.T. to attend Ole Miss. While there, he was very active in the fraternity life. We've heard stories of a pink hearse that was his favorite ride around campus. Ed left Ole Miss, made a stop at Southern Miss and landed in New Orleans for a few years before returning to Gulfport.

Ed had many talents. He was a gifted land surveyor for many years on the coast. He was an avid yachtsman as well, sailing frequently both competitively and for pleasure. For many years he was part of a racing team that sailed to Isla Mujeres and Cuba. He was a member of the Gulfport Yacht Club and later acted as a harbor master. Ed was also a certified snow ski instructor taking several trips a year with friends and family to ski in the Rockies. After retiring, he would work occasionally as a substitute teacher to keep busy. Even when his physical limitations should have kept him down, Ed refused to give up. He might have trouble walking, but he could always drive to his favorite watering hole for a cold one.

The family will be holding visitation for family and friends at Bradford O'Keefe in Gulfport, 1726 15th St., on Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 am. A brief service will follow at 11. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation (msfocus.org) and/or St. Vincent DePaul (svdpusa.)

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now