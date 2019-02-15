Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Lawrence LeBlanc Obituary
Lawrence Michael (Mike) LeBlanc, Sr

March 6, 1953 - Feb 13, 2019

D'Iberville, Mississippi

Lawrence Michael (Mike) LeBlanc, Sr., 65 of d'Iberville, MS passed away February 13, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Keegan LeBlanc and son Michael (Kimberly) LeBlanc of Hurley, MS.

A Visitation will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Southern Mississippi Funeral Services, Ocean Springs, Ms from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm.

Entombment to follow at D'Iberville Memorial Park.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
