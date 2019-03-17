Lawrence Henry Cosper



October 17,1942 March 12, 2019



Ocean Springs



Lawrence Henry Cosper, 76, of Ocean Springs, died peacefully Tuesday, March 12, with family at his bedside. Larry died from a traumatic brain injury he suffered when he fell at his house the preceding Saturday.



Larry was born on October 17, 1942, in El Dorado, Ark. He grew up in Hattiesburg, Miss., where he graduated high school in 1960. Larry joined the U.S. Navy that same year, serving one year aboard the USS Manley.



After his service, Larry returned to Hattiesburg and studied at the University of Southern Mississippi, earning his business degree in 1965.



Larry worked in pharmaceutical and laundry equipment sales until 1978, when he opened Edgewater Cleaners in Biloxi. In 1988, Larry sold his dry-cleaning business to his friend David Blaine.



Larry's next business venture was Local Color Gallery, which was originally located on Washington Ave. in Ocean Springs. Eventually, he developed a series of buildings on Robinson St. including the building that housed the Local Color galleries.



Larry served one term on the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen and two terms on the Singing River Hospital Board of Trustees. He was active in the Rotary Club, the Historic Ocean Springs Association (HOSA) and the redevelopment of the Mary C. O'Keefe Cultural Center. He was a lifetime member of the Ocean Springs Art Association.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, James and Gale Cosper, and his sister, Ann Underwood.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen Scholtes Cosper; his twin brother, James Cosper; his brother-in-law, John Underwood; his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Denise Cosper; two grandsons, Ryan and Jason Cosper; and his much-loved extended family.



Following Larry's wishes, his body was donated to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. A celebration of life is being planned, but a date has not been set.