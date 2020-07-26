Lee Ann Meyer
1966-2020
Saucier
Lee Ann Meyer of Saucier, Mississippi passed away in the early morning of Monday, July the 20th. She was 53 years old. Lee was born in Hicksville, Ohio in 1966 and went on to become a Registered Nurse. She worked, alongside co-workers who became more like friends and family, for Humana Healthcare. She loved Stephen King novels, anything with a flamingo on it, and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was the baby of the family, born to Lee and Bernadine Amaden, sister to Russell Amaden who have all since passed.
She is survived by her soul mate and husband, Steven Meyer; her two sisters Sue Shanks and Judith Rapone; and her four daughters, Deborah Yockum, Elaina Granno, Sydney Meyer, and Alexa Meyer. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Jamison, Kailin, Leland, Harlowe, and Nathan.
The family has decided to have a private service for Lee at a later date.
