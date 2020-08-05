Lee Roy Bass



June 27, 1952 - July 31, 2020



Gulfport



With great sadness we announce the loss of our beloved brother, Lee Roy Bass. Lee Roy was born to Mr. George Bass, Sr. and Mrs. Mildred Mikell Bass, on June 27, 1952 in Jefferson Davis County.



He served in the United States Army and was a Supply Specialist Veteran.



Leroy moved to Gulfport in the late 70's to pursue a career with DeViney Construction Company with his father. During his career he worked at Ingall's Shipbuilding Industries, Todd Shipyard, and American Sunroof in Los Angeles, California.



He departed this life July 31, 2020 at his residence.



He is survived by his sisters, Melissa Bass Powell, and Willie Joyce Bass; two brothers, Terry Bass, and Gregory Knight.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store