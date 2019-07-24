Home

Services
O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home
4811 Telephone Road
Pascagoula, MS 39567
(228) 762-4311
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Bryant – O'Keefe
Pascagoula, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
O'Bryant – O'Keefe
Pascagoula, MS
Leffie Wilks Jr.


1962 - 2019
Leffie Wilks Jr. Obituary
Leffie Evans Wilks, Jr.

July 5, 1962 - July 17, 2019

of Pascagoula

Leffie Evans Wilks, Jr. , 57, passed away on July 17, 2019 at Ochsner's Hospital in New Orleans, LA. He was born July 5, 1962 in Pascagoula, Mississippi. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1980 and was self-employed.

Leffie was a caring, kind, gentle father, son, brother, uncle and friend who never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and watching sports. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leffie "Mann" Wilks and Carolyn Sherry Wilks, grandparents, H.A. and Lola Wilks, and Richard and Bertha Williams.

Leffie is survived by his son, Leffie "Tre'" Wilks, siblings Suzanne (Philip) Sandifer, Andrea Robichaux, Annette Budlong, Melissa Foster, Belinda "BeBe" Lewis , Manning "Spike" Wilks, and Kamann McPherson, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00- 4:00 p.m., with his funeral service at 4 p.m. at O'Bryant – O'Keefe in Pascagoula. He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Panama City, Florida. The family would like to express appreciation to the Neuro ICU Staff at Ochsner's Hospital for their care during this difficult time.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 24, 2019
