Leigh Adamson
1963 - 2020
Leigh Michelle Wetzel Adamson

1963 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Leigh Michelle Wetzel Adamson, age 56, of Biloxi, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Leigh was born in Biloxi and was a devout Catholic. She was a member of the Slavonian Ladies Auxiliary and longtime parishioner at St. James Catholic Church where she was an active volunteer, Eucharistic Minister, and Lumen Christi Award recipient. She will be remembered for her love of family and her sweet, kind, caring spirit.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Lee Wetzel; grandfather, Percy James Wetzel, II; grandparents, Jacobina Sekul Gilich and Andrew M. Gilich, Sr.; grandparents, Gladys Bellais and Adolph Bellais.

She is survived by her loving father, Jim Wetzel (Sally Romero); siblings, James K. "Jimmy" Wetzel (Garnette), Jamie Wetzel Morgan (Peter); nephews, Garner James Wetzel and Jarrod Wetzel Biggo; great niece, Vivian Amelie Wetzel; and numerous cousins and extended family.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will be in Biloxi City Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .



Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
