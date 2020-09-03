Leisel Lloyd "Buck" Vice
1939 ~ 2020
Helena
Leisel Lloyd "Buck" Vice, age 80, of Helena, passed away on August 31, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Doris Vice; his siblings, Morris Vice, Ann Vice Smith, Dorothy "Doodle" Vice, and Arlene Vice.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Lura "Jean" Vice; his children, David (Shelly), Craig (Kevin), Robert (Lisa), Terry (Mary), and Laura (Robert); his siblings, John (Callie), Nita Goff, Jimmy (Diane), JoAnn, and Darlene (Eddie); 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Buck was a lifelong resident of the Helena community and worked as a crane operator in the construction business. He was drafted in the U.S. Army during the Berlin crisis. He loved his jeeps, mud riding, antique cars, and continuing the family tradition of making cane syrup. Buck was always laughing and joking with his friends and family. He was a hard worker all of his life and could work on anything.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 9 – 11 am at the Helena Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will be at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
