Mrs. Lena Percy Marchioni



1937-2019



Biloxi, MS



Mrs. Lena Percy Marchioni, of Biloxi, MS, passed away peacefully at home on July 7, 2019 at the age of 82.



Lena was born on June 21, 1937 to Taylor and Winnie Waldrip. She was raised in Forest, MS and later attended college at the University of Southern Mississippi. She relocated to the Gulf Coast where she met her husband of 44 years. In her early years, she taught home economics at d'Iberville High School. Soon after, she became a fulltime mother of four. She enjoyed cooking for her family, trying her luck at the casinos and most of all, shopping. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Taylor and Winnie Waldrip; her husband, Fedele Marchioni Jr.; her son, Gerald "Jerry" Marchioni; her sister, Ellen Hargrave; and her brother, Paul Waldrip.



She is survived by her son, Fedele Marchioni III; her daughters, Lynn Lovelace and Karen Marchioni; ten grandchildren, Constance (Rivers) Green, Amanda (Anthony) Rosetti, April (Skylar) Pisarich, Meagan and Tanner Marchioni, Brittany and Joshua Lovelace, Makayla, Malea, and Tristan Marchioni; and ten great grandchildren whom she loved and cherished. She is also survived by her brother, William (Jean) Waldrup and her sister, Ruth (Bob) Summerlin.



Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11th, 2019 at Nativity Marion Chapel on Howard Avenue. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park on Hwy 90 in Biloxi.



The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Kare-in-Home for their dedicated attention and care.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019