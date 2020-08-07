Leo Necaise
1930 ~ 2020
D'Iberville
Leo Necaise, 90, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in D'Iberville.
Mr. Necaise was born in Kiln, MS and was a longtime resident of Biloxi. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Mr. Necaise was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roseanna Necaise; and his parents, Salvador and Lucille Carver Necaise.
Mr. Necaise's survivors include his children, Linda Hover, Charlotte Hover, Larry Necaise and David Necaise; his stepson, Anthony "Tony" Guyot; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm.
