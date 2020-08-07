1/
Leo Necaise
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo Necaise

1930 ~ 2020

D'Iberville

Leo Necaise, 90, of D'Iberville, MS passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 in D'Iberville.

Mr. Necaise was born in Kiln, MS and was a longtime resident of Biloxi. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. Mr. Necaise was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Roseanna Necaise; and his parents, Salvador and Lucille Carver Necaise.

Mr. Necaise's survivors include his children, Linda Hover, Charlotte Hover, Larry Necaise and David Necaise; his stepson, Anthony "Tony" Guyot; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Howard Avenue in Biloxi on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 12:30 pm.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved