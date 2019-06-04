The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Richard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leo Richard Obituary
Leo Norbert Richard

1931 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Leo Norbert Richard, 88, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Biloxi.

Mr. Richard was a lifelong resident of Biloxi and D'Iberville. He was a salesman for Home Auto Supply Company and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Biloxi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore E. and Josephine Sonnier Richard.

Mr. Richard's survivors include his wife, Rosalie Flanagan Richard; his sons, Leo N. Richard of Houston, TX, Brady Richard of Kiln, MS, Bryan Richard of Biloxi, MS and Keith Richard of Dallas, TX; his brother, Daulton Richard of Biloxi, MS; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Vincent de Paul in Mr. Richard's memory.

Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Friends may visit from 12:00 pm until the recitation of the Rosary at 1:15 pm. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now