Leo Norbert Richard



1931 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Leo Norbert Richard, 88, of Biloxi, MS passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Biloxi.



Mr. Richard was a lifelong resident of Biloxi and D'Iberville. He was a salesman for Home Auto Supply Company and a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Biloxi.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore E. and Josephine Sonnier Richard.



Mr. Richard's survivors include his wife, Rosalie Flanagan Richard; his sons, Leo N. Richard of Houston, TX, Brady Richard of Kiln, MS, Bryan Richard of Biloxi, MS and Keith Richard of Dallas, TX; his brother, Daulton Richard of Biloxi, MS; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Vincent de Paul in Mr. Richard's memory.



Funeral Services will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Friends may visit from 12:00 pm until the recitation of the Rosary at 1:15 pm. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on June 4, 2019