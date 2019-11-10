Home

Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-0331
Leonard Baughman


1950 - 2019
Leonard Baughman Obituary
Leonard William Baughman

January 26, 1950 - November 1, 2019

Lynchburg

Leonard "Tank" William Baughman, born Jan 26, 1950, Somerset, PA, died at Lynchburg General Hospital on Nov 1, 2019. He was the son of Harry and Olive Baughman. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Livingston Baughman, his brother, James Baughman (Colorado), his son Mark Baughman, Lynchburg, VA, his daughter, Lisa M. Ladner (Buddy), Pass Christian, MS, five grandsons, Colby Clark, Drake Baughman, Ian Baughman, Byron Ladner, and Hunter Ladner, as well as numerous well-loved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at a later date. Please refer to www.whittentimberlake.com for dates and times of services.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel, 7404 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 is assisting the Baughman family (434-239-0331).
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
