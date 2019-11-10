|
Leonard William Baughman
January 26, 1950 - November 1, 2019
Lynchburg
Leonard "Tank" William Baughman, born Jan 26, 1950, Somerset, PA, died at Lynchburg General Hospital on Nov 1, 2019. He was the son of Harry and Olive Baughman. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Livingston Baughman, his brother, James Baughman (Colorado), his son Mark Baughman, Lynchburg, VA, his daughter, Lisa M. Ladner (Buddy), Pass Christian, MS, five grandsons, Colby Clark, Drake Baughman, Ian Baughman, Byron Ladner, and Hunter Ladner, as well as numerous well-loved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at a later date. Please refer to www.whittentimberlake.com for dates and times of services.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel, 7404 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, Virginia 24502 is assisting the Baughman family (434-239-0331).
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 10, 2019