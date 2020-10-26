Leonard J. Falk
1929 - 2020
Long Beach
Leonard J. Falk, age 91, born July 4, 1929, passed away on October 24, 2020 after complications due to surgery. Leonard is a native of Jamestown, North Dakota and moved to the Mississippi Gulf Coast 22 years ago with is wife of 33 years, Marlene. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Leonard is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Falk.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Falk; daughter, Anna Gauslaw (Billy); son Lee Falk; step-daughter, Linda Sneed (Arkel); step-sons, John Duffy (Lesley), Mark Duffy (Kathy), Steve Duffy (Delaine), Brian Duffy (Pamela); 15 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment at Biloxi National Cemetery will be private.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.
