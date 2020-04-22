|
Leonard Hiram Stafford
1959-2020
McHenry
On Thursday, April 16th, Leonard Hiram Stafford, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at age 60.
Leonard was born in Stuttgart, Germany to Raymond Stafford (Major, USA Ret.) and Shirley (Smith) Stafford. In 1976, Leonard enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving for over three years with one year of overseas duty in Japan and Korea. In 1988, Leonard began his career as an Electronic Technician with the United States Postal Service, accumulating over 35 years of government service. On November 3, 1991, he married Cindy (Bishop) Stafford. Together, they raised their son and daughter, Gordon and Tara Rettig, and welcomed their youngest daughter, Savannah Stafford, into the world in 1993.
Leonard had a passion for arts and crafts. He was best known for his cartoon postcards with personal sentiments that he would mail to his family. He was also an avid music lover and shared his passion through specially crafted playlists. Leonard was loved for his vivid imagination, remarkable story-telling, and his gentle, giving, tender spirit.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father and his mother. He is survived by his wife Cindy, and his three children: Gordon partner of Dan'je Daughdrill, Tara Rettig wife of Kevin Davis, and Savannah Greco wife of Christopher Greco. Leonard is survived by his four siblings: Dorothy Manney wife of Thomas, Robert Stafford husband of Janice, Catherine Wright wife of David, and Elizabeth Clarke wife of James. He is survived by two granddaughters, Kaylenn and Amelia Rettig, and two grandsons, Ben Dixon and Bryce Davis as well as his nieces and nephews. A private graveside service on Friday, April 24th, 2020 at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens can be viewed by livestream at 2:00PM from www.riemannfamily.com. Donations may be made in memory of Leonard Hiram Stafford to the .
