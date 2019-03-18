Leonell (Lyn) Arceneaux Bernheim



1920-2019



Gulfport



Leonell (Lyn) Arceneaux Bernheim passed away on March 15, 2019 at her residence in Gulfport. Lyn liked to tell that she was born during a storm over the Bay of St. Louis in the living quarters of her parents' grocery store. She was born September 15, 1920 to E. J. and Violette (Menou) Arceneaux.



Lyn graduated from St. Joseph Academy High School in Bay St. Louis, class of 1937. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women, class of 1941, where she was a charter member of Lockheart Social Club and a member of Black List. At the "W" Lyn made and kept a plethora of lifelong friends, whom she outlived. Lyn was a dyed-in-the-wool fan of Mississippi State and Notre Dame sports of every variety.



On March 7, 1943 she married the love of her life, P.G. Bernheim. They were married for 69 years.



Lyn is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and four brothers. She is survived by her nine children Stephanie (Harry) Hebert, Lafayette, La., Lynn (Bud) Irving, Magnolia, TX, Paulette Garton, Columbus, MS, P.G. (Machelle) Bernheim, Jr., Madison, MS, Marsha (Mike) Brown, Pass Christian, MS, Michelle (Ben) McMath, Diamondhead, MS, Nancy (Mike) Reeves, Columbus, MS, Amanda (Kevin) Buckley, Richmond, VA, Peter (Kaye) Bernheim, Gulfport, MS; 30 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and sisters Bobbye Helms, Bossier, LA, Jeanne (Johnny) Bonck, Pass Christian, MS, Nannette Gatti, Winston-Salem, NC; sisters-in-law, Patti Jo Arceneaux, Lafayette, LA, Jean Arceneaux, Lafayette, LA, and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express deep appreciation to Home Instead Senior Care, Stephanie Litz, Gayle Wiemers, and Notre Dame Hospice.



In lieu of flowers a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 366 Cowan Road, Gulfport, MS 39507 would be appreciated.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church, Gulfport, MS at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.



BRADFORD-O'KEEFE Funeral Home, 15th Street Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.