Leonidas Christodoulou
1937 ~ 2020
Ocean Springs
Leonidas Christodoulou 83, of Ocean Springs, MS was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Mr. Christodoulou was born in Starke, FL and then moved to New Orleans, LA before settling in Gulfport, MS in 1947. It was here that he eventually met the love of his life Donna (Hoyt) and the two remained together for over 50 years "until death did them part" when she passed away in 2017.
Mr. Christodoulou was a Mechanical Drafting Instructor and Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD) Instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior/Community College for 25 years. There are countless numbers of engineers, designers, and architects who learned their trade as a result of his teaching. In his spare time, he could be found at the gun range plinking away at paper targets, metal plates, bowling pins, or phone books. In his later years, he became a scholar of the Bible, and would pass along his love for the scripture to anyone who would listen. He was a kind and generous, man and father who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. Christodoulou was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Spiro (Jerry) Christodoulou. He is survived by a son, Gregory Christodoulou (Angela) of Ocean Springs, MS, two grandchildren, and a sister, Katina Rose (Ronald) of Long Beach, MS.
A private ceremony of his life will be held at a later date.
