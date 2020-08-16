1/1
Leonidas Christodoulou
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonidas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonidas Christodoulou

1937 ~ 2020

Ocean Springs

Leonidas Christodoulou 83, of Ocean Springs, MS was called home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Mr. Christodoulou was born in Starke, FL and then moved to New Orleans, LA before settling in Gulfport, MS in 1947. It was here that he eventually met the love of his life Donna (Hoyt) and the two remained together for over 50 years "until death did them part" when she passed away in 2017.

Mr. Christodoulou was a Mechanical Drafting Instructor and Computer-Aided Drafting (CAD) Instructor at Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior/Community College for 25 years. There are countless numbers of engineers, designers, and architects who learned their trade as a result of his teaching. In his spare time, he could be found at the gun range plinking away at paper targets, metal plates, bowling pins, or phone books. In his later years, he became a scholar of the Bible, and would pass along his love for the scripture to anyone who would listen. He was a kind and generous, man and father who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Christodoulou was preceded in death by his parents, Laura and Spiro (Jerry) Christodoulou. He is survived by a son, Gregory Christodoulou (Angela) of Ocean Springs, MS, two grandchildren, and a sister, Katina Rose (Ronald) of Long Beach, MS.

A private ceremony of his life will be held at a later date.

Riemann Family Funeral Home, Ocean Springs served the family. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved