Carolyn Mae Hardsaw Lero
1928 - 2020
Gulfport
Carolyn Mae Hardsaw Lero, age 91, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior February 22, 2020. She was born May 28, 1928, in Kansas City Kansas, to Jerry Pittman Hardsaw and Maureen Winchell Hardsaw. She married her sailor, Henry (Hank) Rufus Lero, 10 days after meeting on a blind double date. They were married until Hank's death, May 17, 2008.
Her two brothers, Ted and Richard are deceased, while her two sisters Betty (deceased husband Denny) and Sherie Kay (husband Mike) will miss her deeply. Carolyn brought eight children into this world – Ronald Lero (wife, Christine), Dawn Tanner (deceased), Brickford Lero (wife, Theresa), Forest Lero (wife, Carol), Steven Lero (wife, Thecla), MeLynn Pattillo (husband, Bob), Mikel Lero (wife, Irmarilis), and Cara Pucheu (husband, Jacques). She was a doting Memaw to her 21 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren.
Carolyn's life centered on her faith and family. She was a renowned cook and baker, as her coffee cakes, gumbo, cherry pie and chili were enjoyed by many around the family table and at church potlucks. Her cakes were always top in bidding at charity functions and she reveled in the delight of lively conversations and full stomachs.
Travel was a favorite pastime with the highlight of her travels being sent by her children on a tour of Israel as a gift for their 50th wedding anniversary. She was an avid birding enthusiast. She loved teaching Kings on the Corner to her grandchildren, though would not cut them any slack on them actual playing of the card game.
Visitation will be at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15452 O'Neal Road, Gulfport on Thursday, February 27, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. The funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Memorial Park, Kansas City, Kansas.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2020