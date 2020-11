Leslie Morey Henry CrawshawNovember 17, 2020Gulfport, Mississippi - Leslie Morey Henry Crawshaw, age 73 of Gulfport, passed away on November 17, 2020.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Helen Crawshaw.Leslie is survived by his son, Richard Crawshaw; his daughter, Shelley West; his granddaughters, Danielle Vendotti and Kodi Gilmore; his great-granddaughters, Dixie Leigh Pitts and Alexyo-LeAnn Pitts.He was a retired MSgt. Veteran, who served his country with pride. Leslie was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com