Leslie William Smith
October 17, 1961 - December 28, 2019
Biloxi
Leslie William Smith, 58, prominent attorney with Page, Mannino, Peresich & McDermott in Biloxi, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Les was born October 17, 1961 in Stuttgart, Germany, the son of the late Dewey William Smith, Jr. and Juanita Dinwiddie Smith. He was raised in Mendenhall, MS. He was graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. from University of Southern Mississippi in 1988, and he obtained his Juris Doctor, Magna Cum Laude, from University of Mississippi School of Law in 1993. He distinguished himself by receiving seven prestigious American Jurisprudence ("Am Jur") Awards given for achieving the highest grade and rank in a given class. He was an avid duck hunter, a talented singer and guitarist, and a remarkable hobbyist photographer. He loved the quiet of the country life and was happiest riding his tractor or UTV around his Mendenhall property. Les had a brilliant mind and is known for his common sense, wry wit, and for being a generous, caring, loving and truly kind person. He will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Cathleen Coleman Smith; two stepsons, Zachary Henderson and Jonathan Walden, both of Texas; aunt Sue Garner Ellzey of Mendenhall; uncle Carol Smith of Florence; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be held at 1:00 Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Mendenhall, with burial to follow at Merit Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 1, 2020