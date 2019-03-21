Home

Mrs. Lessie Dwight-Outley, 74, resident of Lamar County passed away on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, Alabama. A caring and devoted mother who sacrificed her life for her children, Mrs. Dwight-Outley, who had a great love of family, was the epitome of strength and perseverance. An educator, a financial analyst, and a graduate of Tougaloo College, she led a life with God in the forefront. She is preceded in death by her parents Lula and Benton Dwight, Sr., her son Rufus Outley, Jr., husband Rufus Outley, Sr., and sister Alice Dwight. She leaves behind two daughters-Margaurita and Jackie-a son-in-law Hasan, sisters Betty, Margaret, and Lillie-brothers Benton Jr. and James, a host of nephews, nieces, in-laws and friends. Funeral services to be held Saturday, March 23rd at Belt Temple Church of God in Christ. Services rendered by A&A Memorial Chapel. For further details, please contact A&A at 601-544-0432.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
