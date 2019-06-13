Mr. Lester Calvin Brown



1940 - 2019



Vancleave



Mr. Lester Calvin Brown, age 79, of Vancleave, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, just 26 days after losing his wife of 60 years. He was surrounded by all of his close loved ones as he went to spend eternity with his bride.



Lester, also known as Day or Shorty, was born on May 30, 1940. He was a lifelong resident of Vancleave. Lester retired from the Jackson County Road Department after 24 years of dedication. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. You could always find him at the kitchen table or out in the yard tinkering. Lester was a true patriarch to his family and will be greatly missed.



Lester was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Frances Brown; 2 grandchildren, Shawna Brown and Jeremy Moore; his mother, Lucielle Waltman; his father, J.C. Brown, Sr.; and numerous other loved ones and friends.



Survivors include 4 children, Ronnie (Donna) Brown, Calvin Brown, Lavondia (James) Odom, and Patrick (Vicky) Brown; 7 grandchildren, Derrick (Erin) Brown, Christopher "CC" Brown, Lindsay Brown, Courtney (Logan) Parker, Crystal (Dylon) Moore, Bailey (Blake) Buchanan, and Maggie Brown; 9 great-grandchildren with one on the way; sisters, Maggie Griffin, Jo Kirby, Alice Whittington, Patricia Brown Parker, Marie Tuggle, and Syldia Brown; brothers, Clyde (Judy) Ely, Goutha (Debra) Brown, James "Bubba" (Lynn) Brown, Fred Brown, Robert Brown, Sr., Will R. Brown, Billy Brown, and Johnny Brown.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Vancleave Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Beulah Cemetery.



Published in The Sun Herald on June 13, 2019