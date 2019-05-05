Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Alberes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester J. Alberes


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lester J. Alberes Obituary
Lester J. Alberes

Sept. 22, 1941 ~ May 3, 2019

D'Iberville

Lester J. Alberes, 77, passed away in D'Iberville, Mississippi on May 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, August Alberes and Marie Hebert Alberes; daughter, Bobbie A. Niehues; sisters, Marie Gautreaux, Catherine Winborn, and Estelle Laizer; and son in-law, James Niehues. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Lillian B. Alberes; grandson, James "Beau" Niehues; and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and a graveside service will follow the mass at Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in The Sun Herald from May 5 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now