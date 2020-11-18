Lester John Ladner
November 13, 2020
Kiln, Mississippi - Lester John Ladner, age 62, of Kiln died Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Bay St. Louis and was a lifelong resident of Kiln. He was a member of the Catholic faith. He was a roofer and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vester John Ladner.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Ladner; two daughters, Courtney Ladner (Dillon), and Ariel Ladner; four sisters Louise Moorehead (Michael), Elizabeth Cuevas (Eddie) Mary Hoda (John), Frankie Seal (Joey); a brother, Timothy Ladner (Loraine); his mother, Mildred Ladner; and two grandchildren, Kaden Saucier and Kamren Ladner; his godchild, Brandon Ladner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Matthew Catholic Church at White Cypress where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment follows at Alphonse Malley Cemetery in Hancock County.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is honored to serve the Ladner family.