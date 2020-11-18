1/1
Lester John Ladner
November 13, 2020
Kiln, Mississippi - Lester John Ladner, age 62, of Kiln died Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Bay St. Louis and was a lifelong resident of Kiln. He was a member of the Catholic faith. He was a roofer and he enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vester John Ladner.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Ladner; two daughters, Courtney Ladner (Dillon), and Ariel Ladner; four sisters Louise Moorehead (Michael), Elizabeth Cuevas (Eddie) Mary Hoda (John), Frankie Seal (Joey); a brother, Timothy Ladner (Loraine); his mother, Mildred Ladner; and two grandchildren, Kaden Saucier and Kamren Ladner; his godchild, Brandon Ladner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 20, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Matthew Catholic Church at White Cypress where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment follows at Alphonse Malley Cemetery in Hancock County.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is honored to serve the Ladner family. View and sign the register book at www.bradford.com



Published in & from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church at White Cypress
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church at White Cypress
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
November 18, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
