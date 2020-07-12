1/1
Lester Mallette III
1955 - 2020
Lester Francis Mallette, III

June 30, 1955 - July 7, 2020

Biloxi, MS

Lester Francis Mallette, III was born and raised on the point in Biloxi, MS. He was a fisherman since he was thirteen years old. His most important thing in life was his love for God, family and his love for the sea. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Lester Mallette passed away at the age of 65, after a long battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Francis Mallette, Sr. and Barbara Joan Diaz; daughters, Annette Rosio and Kimberly Mallette; and his sister, Patty Dewitt.

Lester is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Mallette; children, Leslie (Billy) Gibson, Donny (Raylee) Williamson, Jeremy Williamson, Latisha (Andrew Redd) Mallette, Danny (Gabby) Mallette, Brandy Williamson, Jackie (Darrell) Gray; fifteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Bambi Lepre and Joan McQueen; brother, in Christ, Gary Murphy; and other relatives and friends.

A Memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 4 PM at Church of the King in Biloxi, MS.

WWW.MARSHALLFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Church of the King
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 11, 2020
Lester was a wonderful husband, father and friend. I will always remember that it is y'all and not you guys. I will always remember the Saints playing and be reminded of him and his passion for his team. I pray that everyone finds peace and comfort in these times. He is loved, and missed, but never forgotten.

I'm thankful I was able to give you one last hug last year. RIP.
Jamie Bennett
Friend
July 11, 2020
Cecil Paul Diaz Jr
I will miss my brother
Cecil Paul Diaz
Brother
