Lester Francis Mallette, IIIJune 30, 1955 - July 7, 2020Biloxi, MSLester Francis Mallette, III was born and raised on the point in Biloxi, MS. He was a fisherman since he was thirteen years old. His most important thing in life was his love for God, family and his love for the sea. On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Lester Mallette passed away at the age of 65, after a long battle with cancer.He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Francis Mallette, Sr. and Barbara Joan Diaz; daughters, Annette Rosio and Kimberly Mallette; and his sister, Patty Dewitt.Lester is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Mallette; children, Leslie (Billy) Gibson, Donny (Raylee) Williamson, Jeremy Williamson, Latisha (Andrew Redd) Mallette, Danny (Gabby) Mallette, Brandy Williamson, Jackie (Darrell) Gray; fifteen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Bambi Lepre and Joan McQueen; brother, in Christ, Gary Murphy; and other relatives and friends.A Memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, from 2 PM to 4 PM at Church of the King in Biloxi, MS.