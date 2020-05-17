Dr. Lewis Edward Alexander, Sr.
1935 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Dr. Lewis Edward Alexander, Sr., passed away Wednesday night, May 13th, 2020, from heart complications at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Arley Edward Alexander and Willie Mae Lewis Alexander, and his son, Dr. James Jeffrey Alexander of Long Beach.
Lewis attended Millsaps College where he played football and was a member of the Millsaps Singers before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi where he met his wife of 62 years, Dixie Lanair Johnson Alexander. At Southern Miss, Lewis was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Lewis and Dixie moved to New Orleans, LA, where Lewis, familiarly known as "Doc", graduated from Loyola Dental School, before moving to Long Beach where he practiced dentistry for 40 years, many of those years with his son, Jeff. Lewis served on the MS State Board of Dental Examiners from 1995-1999 and was also a member of the 5th District Dental Organization.
Around the coast, Lewis was active in several organizations and enjoyed fishing, golfing, skeet shooting, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Long Beach Rotary Club, Gulfport Yacht Club, and was active with the Gulf Coast Big Game Fishing Club. Lewis had a beautiful voice and loved singing with the choir at the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach for 50 years. He also sang with the Gulf Coast Chorale, performed in the operetta, The Red Mill, and entertained family and friends with carols each Christmas. Lewis was a gifted artisan and enjoyed tying fly-fishing lures and creating intricate carvings out of woods and soaps.
As the anchor for the Alexanders, Lewis was deeply adored by his family and is survived by his wife, Dixie, their children, Lewis Edward Alexander, Jr., (Phylis), Lisa Alexander Shows, (Jack), Lynne Louise Alexander, Jill Alexander Kavanagh, (Joel); his grandchildren, Lewis Edward Alexander, III, (Marie), Hayley Brooke Alexander, Jeffrey Miles Alexander, Sarah Lanair Fowler, Sophie Margaret Shows King, (Andrew), Jack Douglas Shows, Jr., Patricia Alexander Shows, and Quinn Alexander Kavanagh; and great-grandchildren Wesley Shows and Rowan King.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is facilitating the graveside service for the family at Long Beach Cemetery on Monday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Lewis' name be given to the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, Southern Mississippi Eagle Club or Dugout Club, or to the donor's choice of organization.
Online tributes may be offered and photos viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
1935 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Dr. Lewis Edward Alexander, Sr., passed away Wednesday night, May 13th, 2020, from heart complications at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Arley Edward Alexander and Willie Mae Lewis Alexander, and his son, Dr. James Jeffrey Alexander of Long Beach.
Lewis attended Millsaps College where he played football and was a member of the Millsaps Singers before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi where he met his wife of 62 years, Dixie Lanair Johnson Alexander. At Southern Miss, Lewis was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Lewis and Dixie moved to New Orleans, LA, where Lewis, familiarly known as "Doc", graduated from Loyola Dental School, before moving to Long Beach where he practiced dentistry for 40 years, many of those years with his son, Jeff. Lewis served on the MS State Board of Dental Examiners from 1995-1999 and was also a member of the 5th District Dental Organization.
Around the coast, Lewis was active in several organizations and enjoyed fishing, golfing, skeet shooting, and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Long Beach Rotary Club, Gulfport Yacht Club, and was active with the Gulf Coast Big Game Fishing Club. Lewis had a beautiful voice and loved singing with the choir at the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach for 50 years. He also sang with the Gulf Coast Chorale, performed in the operetta, The Red Mill, and entertained family and friends with carols each Christmas. Lewis was a gifted artisan and enjoyed tying fly-fishing lures and creating intricate carvings out of woods and soaps.
As the anchor for the Alexanders, Lewis was deeply adored by his family and is survived by his wife, Dixie, their children, Lewis Edward Alexander, Jr., (Phylis), Lisa Alexander Shows, (Jack), Lynne Louise Alexander, Jill Alexander Kavanagh, (Joel); his grandchildren, Lewis Edward Alexander, III, (Marie), Hayley Brooke Alexander, Jeffrey Miles Alexander, Sarah Lanair Fowler, Sophie Margaret Shows King, (Andrew), Jack Douglas Shows, Jr., Patricia Alexander Shows, and Quinn Alexander Kavanagh; and great-grandchildren Wesley Shows and Rowan King.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is facilitating the graveside service for the family at Long Beach Cemetery on Monday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Lewis' name be given to the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, Southern Mississippi Eagle Club or Dugout Club, or to the donor's choice of organization.
Online tributes may be offered and photos viewed at www.riemannfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 17, 2020.