Lewis D."L.D." Crane
May 7,1936 - August 22,2019
Moss Point
Mr. Lewis D. "L. D." Crane 83, of Moss Point, MS passed away on August 22,2019 at his home. L.D. was born in Pascagoula on May 7,1936. He was a lifelong resident and a longtime business man of Jackson County.
He was a founding member of Live Oak Academy in Moss Point, he loved to travel especially to the mountains, and he loved spending time on the river on his houseboat and fishing. He was a "jack of all trades" and a was a member of the Elks Lodge #1120 in Pascagoula.
L.D. was preceded in death by his wife Elouise Hawley Crane, his parents Ed and Ada Crane, and his sister Lou Adams.
He is survived by his children Cathy Crane of Ocean Springs, Carla Crane of Pascagoula, and Doug (Patty) Crane of Moss Point, his brother Roy (Helen) Crane of Moss Point, and his longtime companion Jo Ann Vice of Moss Point. He will also be missed by his grandchildren Will/ Richelle, Heather/ Jason, Matt/Val, Erica/ Drake, Erin and Brance/Ashley, his great grandchildren Avery, Grayson, Kylie, Brayden, Harper, Matthew, Christian, Cameron, Cole, Logan Kaelyn, Ella, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Visitation will be Sunday August 25,2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm Holder-Wells Funeral Home at 4007 Main Street Moss Point, MS 39563. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bobby Lewis and Rev. Brian Crane officiating. Burial will follow in Machpelah cemetery in Pascagoula.
Pallbearers will be Will Patrick, Matt Winstead, Brance Crane, Terry Crane, Curtis Crane, Al Lewis Jr. and honorary pallbearer will be Tristin Cole Vice.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 24, 2019